Sourcing Manager - Drilling & Rig Support Services

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About the role

This is a People Manager role where Sourcing Manager will lead a team of sourcing practitioners and also perform sourcing, contracting and Contract management activities. The role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

Key Accountabilities

Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and leading performance, People Manager will get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects and Post Award Contract Management activities.

Case Management

Create / receive, implement and continuously lead multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes

Supplier Prequalification

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines

Event Management

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and handle the approval process

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Leading team of supply chain professionals.

Ensuring compliance and value delivery thru the team.

Create psychologically safe environment for team.

Build enduring capabilities

Experience:

The ideal candidate has ten (10) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Candidate must have two (2) – three (3) years of Sourcing and Contracting experience in Wells & Rig Support Services categories (Drilling, Completion, Interventions, Rig Support Services).

Candidate must have at least three (3) years of handling and leading a team.

Strong stakeholder management skills handling Global Partners

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Good influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Fluent in English (oral and written) language.

Ability to work on shift hours

Ability to work on remote location basis

Sound data analytical skills

Experience of working on Procurement systems like ARIBA, SAP, Compass.

Believe in Agile ways of working

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.