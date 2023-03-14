Sourcing Manager - Drilling and Completions

Job summary

This is an Individual Contributor role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).



Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.



The Sourcing Manager will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.





Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Manager will support/manage end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Across activity sets, it is paramount that the Sourcing Lead liaises with the stakeholders to ensure the Scope of Work is detailed enough and sourcing is executed in accordance with all governance and business requirements.

Case Management

Receive, execute and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field

The ideal candidate has minimum ten (10) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five(5) years of experience in any of these Oil and Gas categories such as as Drilling (Cementing, Mud Logging, Fluids, Wireline Equip & Serv, Completion, Intervention (Coil Tubing, Slickline Services, Stimulation), Rigs (Offshore and Onshore Rig charter), Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Services, EPCI (Offshore Construction, Fabrication, Engineering Services, EPC, EPCI), Processing Equipment, Topsides Equipment, EV Charging Stations, Air Logistics, Marine Logistics services.

Strong stakeholder management skills managing Global Stakeholders

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Experience of working in NOC and/or JV environment is an advantage

Fluent in English (oral and written) language. Additional European/Asian languages are advantageous

Ability to work on shift hours

Ability to work on remote location basis

Sourcing StrategySupplier PrequalificationEvent ManagementContractingContract OperationalizationEssential EducationEssential experience and job requirements