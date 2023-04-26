Sourcing Manager : EV

Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, program and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
This is an individual contributor role that will support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities and to contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved.
The Sourcing Manager is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.
To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers.
The Sourcing Manager will support or lead end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, not limiting to the following activities: