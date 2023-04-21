Sourcing Manager : EV

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, program and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Synopsis of Role

This is a People Manager role that will support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities and to contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved.

The Sourcing Manager is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Manager will support or lead end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, not limiting to the following activities:

Case Management

Allocating demands to respective team member to get it implemented.

Continuously lead multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Collect and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions and supporting categories and regions,

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, market and suppliers’ conditions, and handle approval process to ensure it is in line with both Global Governance requirements

Event Management

Support and running the supplier selection process

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions).

Lead the relevant supplier interactions and relationship. Coordinating with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed is aligned with the CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

To develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Lead the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate has minimum twelve (12) to fifteen (15) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial foresight and interpersonal skills

Relevant proven experience in Electrical, Electronics, Automation, Civil work, Engineering, Petrol Station / Charging Station Constructions. Experience in Electric Vehicle field will be an advantage.

Strong leadership experience in managing a team.

Strong Stakeholder management

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Ability to work on shift hours

Ability to work on remote location basis

Believe in Agile ways of working

Desirable criteria