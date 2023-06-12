Sourcing Manager : EV

Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, program and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, program and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This is a People Manager role that will support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities and to contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved.
The Sourcing Manager is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.
To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers.
The Sourcing Manager will support or lead end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, not limiting to the following activities:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.