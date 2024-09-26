Sourcing Manager - Engineering Lifecycle

Entity:Finance
Role Synopsis
This is a People Manager role and will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).
Key Accountabilities
The Sourcing Manager is also expected to execute end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:
Case Management
Create / receive and allocate appropriately, execute and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.
Sourcing Strategy
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions
Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and handle the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements
Supplier Prequalification
Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines
Event Management
Support/manage the supplier selection process
Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.
Handle the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.
Contracting
Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy.
Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance
Contract Operationalization
Leading team of supply chain professionals by providing right direction, empowering and supporting team.
Ensuring compliance and value delivery thru the team.5 W
Build enduring capabilities and support team member’s growth.
Customer Management : Collaborate with global partners thru regular engagements and work as one team to deliver the best for bp.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field.
The ideal candidate has ten (10) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial acuity
Strong partner management skills handling Global Customers.
Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.
Good influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors.
Proficient in English (oral and written) language.
Ability to work on shift hours.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
