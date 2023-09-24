Sourcing Manager – Facilities and Engineered Equipment

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing specialist support for category strategy development (category aligned) using advanced category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

Key Accountabilities

The person responsible will handle end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously run multiple requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Capture and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc and manage the approval process, in accordance with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Supplier Prequalification

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines.

Event Management

Support and handle the supplier selection process

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions).

Lead the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event.

Mediate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field.

The ideal candidate has ten (10) to twelve (12) years of experience in End to End sourcing and contracting in Energy sector or Oil and Gas Industry.

Excellent communication, influencing and negotiation skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum Five (5) years in the Facilities and Engineered equipment category or any related categories.

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce

Ability to work on shift hours



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.