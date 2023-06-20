Sourcing Manager - IT Sourcing

Job summary

The Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of a Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the respective BP businesses. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories under his/her leadership. This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance. Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, the job holder is expected to get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects. In addition, he/she looks after key stakeholder relations and acts as the primary point for escalation. The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background, extensive experience in managing sourcing projects and proven knowledge of the given spend categories and marketplace, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

The Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of a Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the respective BP businesses. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories under his/her leadership.This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance.Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, the job holder is expected to get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects.In addition, he/she looks after key stakeholder relations and acts as the primary point for escalation.The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background, extensive experience in managing sourcing projects and proven knowledge of the given spend categories and marketplace, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.



Value focused operations management

Ensuring that all activities are compliant with the GBS’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity

Driving and maximising value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)

Prepare new strategy to support the team for value delivery creation (eg. Savings)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Ensuring adequate Business Continuity Plans are in place

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key stakeholders at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers

Monitoring and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements

Team leadership and development

Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations

Conducting performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with the annual performance management cycle

Ensuring that regular 1 to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels

Proactively developing GBS capability: the skills, competencies and knowledge of the team members, to ensure that members achieve their full potential and are enabled to support the short-long term GBS strategy and growth agenda

Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development

Ensuring that development plans are in place and maintained in the Team in line with the 70:20:10 principle

Professional leadership

As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and managing complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations

Provide professional guidance and coaching to the team

Represent the Team and the wider GBS Procurement organisation in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant

Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information

Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practices

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in a service delivery environment in Procurement

Minimum 8 years of experience in sourcing IT categories.

Minimum 5 years people/team leadership experience in a multinational/global environment

Require strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation.

Experience with e-procurement and ERP systems, e.g. Ariba, Salesforce is an advantage

Excellent written & oral communication skill in English is a must.

Highly motivated and ambitious to drive value generation to the Business Partners

Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen

Strong and proven stakeholder relationship management skills incl. experience in engaging senior management levels

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team with scale and complexity

Passion to motivate, develop and retain people

Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment

Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills

Proven record of leading/managing high value / complex sourcing initiatives

Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills

Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team

A reasonable level of strategic thinking and ability to convert a vision & ideas into tangible actions is desirable



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.