Sourcing Manager - IT Sourcing

Job summary
The Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of a Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the respective BP businesses. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories under his/her leadership.
This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance.
Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, the job holder is expected to get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects.
In addition, he/she looks after key stakeholder relations and acts as the primary point for escalation.
The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background, extensive experience in managing sourcing projects and proven knowledge of the given spend categories and marketplace, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Responsibilities:
Value focused operations management
- Ensuring that all activities are compliant with the GBS’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity
- Driving and maximising value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed
- Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)
- Prepare new strategy to support the team for value delivery creation (eg. Savings)
- Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery
- Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover
- Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators
- Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model
- Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation
- Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team
- Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose
- Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture
- Ensuring adequate Business Continuity Plans are in place
- Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt
- Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key stakeholders at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers
- Monitoring and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements
Team leadership and development
- Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations
- Conducting performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with the annual performance management cycle
- Ensuring that regular 1 to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels
- Proactively developing GBS capability: the skills, competencies and knowledge of the team members, to ensure that members achieve their full potential and are enabled to support the short-long term GBS strategy and growth agenda
- Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development
- Ensuring that development plans are in place and maintained in the Team in line with the 70:20:10 principle
- Professional leadership
- As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and managing complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations
- Provide professional guidance and coaching to the team
- Represent the Team and the wider GBS Procurement organisation in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant
- Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information
- Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practices
Key Requirements:
- Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)
- Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in a service delivery environment in Procurement
- Minimum 8 years of experience in sourcing IT categories.
- Minimum 5 years people/team leadership experience in a multinational/global environment
- Require strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation.
- Experience with e-procurement and ERP systems, e.g. Ariba, Salesforce is an advantage
Essential Criteria:
- Excellent written & oral communication skill in English is a must.
- Highly motivated and ambitious to drive value generation to the Business Partners
- Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen
- Strong and proven stakeholder relationship management skills incl. experience in engaging senior management levels
- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations
- Proven experience in coaching and leading a team with scale and complexity
- Passion to motivate, develop and retain people
- Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment
- Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills
- Proven record of leading/managing high value / complex sourcing initiatives
- Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills
- Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting
- Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement
- High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages
- Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team
- A reasonable level of strategic thinking and ability to convert a vision & ideas into tangible actions is desirable
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.