Sourcing Manager - Logistics

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, we will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance.



Role Synopsis

The Sourcing Manager supports various BP businesses with a range of high complexity and strategic sourcing, Contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships, proactively identifying value opportunities and providing professional mentorship to the broader team.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

This is a leadership role where you will be managing a team of sourcing analysts and/or sourcing leads.

You will lead sophisticated, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Across activity sets, it is paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work are aligned with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Drive and lead various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity.

Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace.

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

Essential experience and job requirements:

The ideal candidate has 8+ years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment.

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Ability to work on shift hours



