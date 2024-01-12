Sourcing Manager - Low Carbon Energy

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver the approach and execution plan for strategic sourcing and supplier relationship management for the relevant category, including participation in the supplier management process from initial selection to effective integration, and coordination with the relevant areas on their sourcing requirements and expectations.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness.

The Sourcing team is the pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers aligned with category strategy.

This is a people manager role and will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities.

Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp handles costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved.

Role Responsibilities

This team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories.

This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance.

Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and handling performance, you will get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects.

In addition, you will look after senior partner relations and acts as the primary point for critical issue related to your field.

You will have a strong team leadership background, experience in leading sourcing projects in Services Buying area, preferably understanding of the classical corporate services categories, with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder leadership skills.

Value focused operations management

Ensuring that all activities compliant with the BP’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity.

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective, efficient and customer-focused service delivery

Ensuring effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model

Managing and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls, Data Protection & Cyber requirements Team leadership and development

As the professional leader of the team, role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and leading sophisticated sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations

Job Requirements

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Essential experience and job requirements:

The ideal candidate will have minimum twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in energy sector.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum four (4) to demonstrated ability in the following categories - engineering services, engineering equipment, HSSE and EPC services.

Minimum three (3) years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global, GBS/SSC environment.

Ability to make decisions in a sophisticated, sometimes ambiguous environment

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team

Desirable criteria

Experience in working across different cultures

Relevant Category management experience

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.