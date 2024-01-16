Sourcing Manager - Low Carbon Energy

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of bp business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.



At bp, we 're reimaging energy, and so, could you. By reinventing our gas and low carbon businesses, we’re advancing low carbon solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us. Together, we will achieve this by:

Integrating renewable capabilities

Building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets

Developing new gas opportunities

Driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

Using digital to build innovative zero carbon energy solutions

Creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions

Adopting new ways of working that unleash the resourcefulness and potential of our people

collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities aligning with Category Management Policy (CMP).

You will work within a defined global process framework, to work within an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp handle costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved.

The Sourcing Manager will align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. To support/lead end-to-end S&C projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Build / receive, execute and continuously lead multiple S&C requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions etc.

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines Event Management

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions).

Handle the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project and coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed is aligned with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and own the approval process.

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

The ideal candidate has ten (10) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication.

Solid understanding and relevant proven experience in the following categories - Engineering Services, Engineering Equipment, HSSE and EPC services.

Knowledge in the clean energy sector is helpful.

Proven understanding on contracts including drafting.

Ability to work on shift hours and on remote location basis.

Ability to review and analyse data to identify issues, trends and propose resolution.

Believe in Agile.

Desirable criteria

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce will be an advantage.



