Sourcing Manager - MRO

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074733
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Value focused operations management

  • Ensuring that all activities are aligned with Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity

  • Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)

  • Effective management of the activity triage & workflow, prioritization and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

  • Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

  • Ensuring effective issue management agreed operating model

  • Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

  • Driving the evolution of the processes handled and develop the continuous improvement mind-set.

  • Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Team leadership and development

  • Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations

  • Conducting performance appraisals in accordance with the annual performance management cycle

  • Ensuring that regular 1to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels

  • Providing mentor for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development

Professional leadership

  • Represent the Team and the wider in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant

  • Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practice.

Essential Education and Job Requirements

  • Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in sourcing products and/or services, preferably from a manufacturing environment (MRO category experience)

  • Minimum 3 years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global environment

  • Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry is an advantage

  • Experience with e-procurement, workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. Ariba

  • Highly motivated to drive value generation to the Business Partners

  • Strong business mind-set and commercial savvy

  • Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations

  • Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills

  • Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting

  • Proven process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

  • A reasonable level of ability to convert a vision & ideas into tangible actions is desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

