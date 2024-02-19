Sourcing Manager - MRO

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Value focused operations management
Ensuring that all activities are aligned with Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity
Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)
Effective management of the activity triage & workflow, prioritization and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover
Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators
Ensuring effective issue management agreed operating model
Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose
Driving the evolution of the processes handled and develop the continuous improvement mind-set.
Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt
Team leadership and development
Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations
Conducting performance appraisals in accordance with the annual performance management cycle
Ensuring that regular 1to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels
Providing mentor for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development
Professional leadership
Represent the Team and the wider in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant
Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practice.
Essential Education and Job Requirements
Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in sourcing products and/or services, preferably from a manufacturing environment (MRO category experience)
Minimum 3 years people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global environment
Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry is an advantage
Experience with e-procurement, workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. Ariba
Highly motivated to drive value generation to the Business Partners
Strong business mind-set and commercial savvy
Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations
Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills
Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting
Proven process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement
A reasonable level of ability to convert a vision & ideas into tangible actions is desirable
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.