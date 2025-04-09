Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Sourcing Manager - Major Deals & M&A

Role Synopsis

This is an Individual Contributor role that looks to support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

This role will chip in to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP), approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Manager will lead end-to-end Strategic Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request for the Digital & Talent Category, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead multiple project requests via the Case Management tool. (Salesforce)

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions and ensuring process, is in line with Global Governance requirements.



Event Management

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy and manage the associated approval processes.

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/ Auctions).

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines.

Support/manage the supplier selection process Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Lead any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or higher

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate should have minimum ten (10) to twelve (12) years of experience in End-to-End Strategic Sourcing and contracting of services and commodities for Digital & Talent category, coupled with a strong commercial foresight and interpersonal skills.

Proven experience with Strategic Sourcing, Complex Contract & Commercial negotiations and strong contract drafting skills

Proven track record of delivery value

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Manage multiple activities to deliver against timelines.

Influencing and negotiation skills, leadership behaviors.

Ability to work on shift hours.

Good written, verbal communication and presentation skills.

Believe in Agile ways of working.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.