Sourcing Manager - Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment systems

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance.



Support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities.

Analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the Retail Category and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc.

Support supplier selection process, build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship.

The ideal candidate has minimum ten (10) to twelve (12) years of practical experience and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities.

Minimum five (5) years’ experience in the Marketing, Retail Technology and Payment Systems sector and have had exposure to and be able to display an understanding of the workings of this sector.

People management and people development skills with minimum of three (3) years’ experience managing a team of Direct Reports. Functional (project) team leadership is to be excluded here.

Experience of working in NOC and/or JV environment is an advantage

Good understanding of agile ways of working

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce



