Sourcing Manager - PTK007

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on SKKMigas procurement regulation “PTK007” and bp Category Management Policy (CMP) and processes.

The Sourcing Manager will align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations.

The candidate skills and experiences in Market Assessment, EOI, RFI and RFP preparation and execution and subsequent evaluation in accordance with PTK regulations and local authorities or Authorised Procurement Officer will be critical; supported with robust Supplier selections, Negotiations, and Contracting, will ensure compliance and provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures.

In collaboration with our Category Management (SFT), Business Facing and S&C teams and under the direction supervision of the GBS Sourcing Manager or with matrix reporting to Authorised Procurement Officer, you will provide sourcing & contracting support and also, provide assurance to relevant BP policies and procedures and PTK regulations.

Key accountabilities

Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Manager will manage all activities as follows, including but not limited to

Chairperson and Secretary of Procurement Committee:

a) As the Chairperson and Secretary of Procurement Committee, the Sourcing Manager will be responsible and accountable for ensuring the tenders or sourcing and contracting activities are performed and also, ensure the tender strategies, tender documentations and tender decisions are in compliance with and based on the prevailing PTK 007 and local regulations.

b) Additionally, the Sourcing Manager is also responsible for review and/or provide advice and/or approve including but not limited to tender announcement and prequalification requirements, tender registration and prequalification evaluation results, Instruction to Bid document, award recommendations, Winner Announcements, Tender Result Report and tender communications/bid bulletins, bid evaluation results, and support/lead tender result dispute/objection resolutions as per PTK regulation and local authorities requirements.

c) Ensure the tender strategies, tender documentations and tender decisions are in compliance with all prevailing regulations.

d) Understand the content of the Tender Document which are related to the function of a chairperson and secretary.

e) Ensure implementation of domestic product utilization requirements in tender requirements.

f) Be responsible for the tender results to the Authorized Personnel.

g) Support/Lead negotiations as required by GBS Sourcing Manager.

h) Be focal point/ lead liaison and working closely with internal collaborators, SFT, BFT, S&C team in preparation, presentation, attending meeting and liaising, addressing concerns/queries, acquiring SKK Migas approvals for relevant sourcing and contracting activities as per PTK 007 regulations, and local requirement.

i) Support/Lead in any procurement process audits and their resolutions.

j) Across activity sets, it is paramount that the Chairperson liaises with the collaborators to ensure the Scope of Work is detailed enough and sourcing activities are driven in accordance with all governance and business requirements.

k) Lead a team of multi functions Procurement Committee team (Procurement, Legal, Finance, User) in ensuring the tenders or sourcing and contracting activities are performed are in compliance with and based on the prevailing PTK 007 and local regulations.

Planning: Ensure alignment with the vision, objectives, and priorities for GBS and Finance Procurement to support business delivery and is closely aligned with the business planning process (i.e. WP&B).

Category Strategy: Understanding of bp Category Strategy and support the development of sourcing strategy and revise/update Category Strategy

Deliver value through effective and efficient category, E2E sourcing and contracting activities, using the provisions of CMP within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

Support/Lead End-to-End Sourcing activities as per business request or as directed by Sourcing Manager, inclusive of the following activities:

a) Case Management

b) Sourcing Strategy

c) Supplier Prequalification

d) Event Management

e) Contracting

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are driven and appropriate approvals are documented. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are obtained and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Ensure team performed relevant due diligence processes and secure required approvals.

Conduct/support contract negotiations where required.

Ensure team align with Local Content obligations and incorporated into the procurement decisions as required. Provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners regarding local market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Accountable for compliance activities including audit resolution as applicable.

Align with all BP’s policies and procedures.

Align with under PTK007 regulation, and other related regulation requirements.

BP Values and Behaviours

Safety. Demonstrate personal responsibility and well-being to everyone around, follow OMS and contribute to a safe and sustainable work place

Respect. Adhere to the Code of conduct, respect the views and feelings of others and create inclusion in a diverse workplace

Excellence. Learn to apply standard methodology, act with professionalism, strive for excellence, foster learning, share knowledge and continuously improve

Courage. Always aim to do the right thing and speak out when something is not right, acknowledge and learn from mistakes and accept new ideas as a challenge

One team. Put the team first, value contribution from colleagues, deliver on accountabilities, support and help people develop capabilities.

Align with bp's Code of Conduct and practice ethical business behaviour, using reasonable care to supervise suppliers and contractors working for BP to ensure they work in a manner consistent with the Code.

Essential Education

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

Essential experience and job requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum twelve (12) to fifteen (15) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (oral and written English language) skills and minimum 5 years in people management role.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five (5) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Subsurface (Seismic, Geoscience, Site Survey & Investigation), Engineering services and subsea; Rotating Equipment.

Has a valid PTK007 certification and has a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in performing the role of Procurement Committee Chairperson for a Cost Recovery Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Contractor in exploitation stage.

Strong collaborator management skills including having an established networking relationship with SKK Migas.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in sophisticated, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Strong procurement process compliance competence and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant subject area.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal collaborators across multiple fields, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Leadership skills: Building successful and energized team. Previous experience in leading multi-diverse team

Ability to operate independently and methodically to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills as well as proven leadership behaviours

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge. Strong procurement process compliance competence and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

Strong proactive and innovative approach

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Master Business Administration (MBA) or professional certification such as MCIPS will be an advantage.

PTK 007 certification is a must.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.