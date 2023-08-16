Job summary

This is an Individual Contributor role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP). Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Sourcing Manager will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Manager will support/manage end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Across activity sets, it is paramount that the Sourcing Lead liaises with the stakeholders to ensure the Scope of Work is detailed enough and sourcing is executed in accordance with all governance and business requirements.

Case Management

Receive, execute and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes

Supplier Prequalification

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines

Event Management

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

This role works with a range of regional and global stakeholders including the Procurement Organisation, business unit stakeholders and exiting suppliers:

Global and Regional Category Managers, Specialists and Analysts Global and Regional Project teams Global Procurement Services, Process and Systems, and P2P teams Third Party Suppliers Regional finance, S&OR and HSSE teams Contracting / Legal tags

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field



Essential experience and job requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum ten (10) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five(5) years of experience in any of these Oil and Gas categories such as as Drilling (Cementing, Mud Logging, Fluids, Wireline Equip & Serv, Completion, Intervention (Coil Tubing, Slickline Services, Stimulation), Rigs (Offshore and Onshore Rig charter), Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Services, EPCI (Offshore Construction, Fabrication, Engineering Services, EPC, EPCI), Processing Equipment, Topsides Equipment, EV Charging Stations, Air Logistics, Marine Logistics services.

Strong stakeholder management skills managing Global Stakeholders

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Experience of working in NOC and/or JV environment is an advantage

Fluent in English (oral and written) language. Additional European/Asian languages are advantageous

Ability to work on shift hours

Ability to work on remote location basis

Believe in Agile ways of working



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.