Sourcing Manager - Reliability & Maintenance

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Sourcing Manager is accountable for the management of a Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the respective BP businesses internationally. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in given spend categories under their leadership.This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance.Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, this individual will get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects.You will look after key partner relations and acts as the primary point for critical issues.The ideal candidate has led a team and has extensive experience in managing sourcing projects, has proven knowledge of the marketplace, coupled with effective commercial competence, communication and people leadership skills.



Job Description:

The job holder will be responsible for:

Value focused operations management

Ensuring that all activities are aligned with the BP’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity.

Driving and maximising value for BP across the spend categories and activities handled.

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings).

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-led service delivery.

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover.

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators.

Ensuring effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model.

Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation.

Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose.

Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture.

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation,so that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt.

Developing and maintaining effective relationships with key individuals across the organisation, customers and external service providers.

Supervising and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements.

Team leadership and development

Ensuring that regular 1to1 conversations are scheduled and happen across the team at all levels.

Conducting performance appraisals with team members in accordance with the annual performance management cycle.

Proactively developing GBS capability: the skills, competencies and knowledge of the team members, to ensure that members achieve their full potential and are enabled to support the short-long term GBS strategy and growth agenda.

Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development.

Ensuring that development plans are in place and maintained.

Professional leadership

Role model effective sourcing execution via being involved and handling complex sourcing projects incl. supplier negotiations.

Provide professional guidance and coaching to the team.

Represent the Team and the wider GBS Procurement organisation in category meetings with Business Partners and Suppliers as relevant.

Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information.

Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practices.

Desired Experience

Significant proven experience in sourcing products and/or services, preferably from a manufacturing environment.

Team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global environment.

Previous experience in the Energy industry.

Experience with e-procurement, workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. Ariba is an advantage.

Excellent verbal & written communication skill (C1) in English is a must, whilst sound knowledge in an additional language would be advantageous,

Highly motivated and ambitious to drive value generation to the Business Partners.

Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen.

Strong and proven stakeholder relationship management skills incl. experience in engaging senior management levels.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations.

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team with scale and complexity.

Passion to motivate, develop and retain people.

Transformational mindset and ability to drive change.

Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment.

Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills.

Proven record of leading/managing high value / complex sourcing initiatives.

Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills.

Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting.

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement.

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages.

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team.

Strategic implementation. Capable of converting a vision & ideas into tangible actions and results.

Desired Education

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience (preferably in business studies).

Master Business Administration (MBA).

Procurement related professional certification.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform important job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



