Sourcing Manager- STI Site projects (EPC),TAR and Integrity Management

Job summary

The Sourcing Manager - STI is accountable for the management of a Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the respective BP businesses. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories under his/her leadership.



The STI stands for covering the following categories:

S = Site projects (EPC services below $100M)

T = TAR (Turnaround maintenance services)

I = Integrity management (inspection services)



The role itself will be a working people manager leading a team of 4 people based in KL dedicated to integrity management services category and at the same time be responsible to execute site projects related contracts.

This includes demand management, development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, creation & maintenance.

Besides providing professional direction, coordinating team operations and managing performance, the job holder is expected to get involved in the execution of high-complexity sourcing projects.

In addition, he/she looks after key stakeholder relations and acts as the primary point for escalation

The ideal candidate has a strong team leadership background, extensive experience in managing sourcing projects and proven knowledge of the given spend categories and marketplace, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

The job holder will be responsible for:



Value focused operations management

Ensuring that all activities are compliant with the BP’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity

Driving and maximising value for BP across the spend categories and activities managed

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key stakeholders at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers

Monitoring and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements

Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations

Conducting performance appraisals with direct reports in accordance with the annual performance management cycle

Ensuring that regular 1to1 conversations are scheduled and happen in the Team at all levels

Proactively developing GBS capability: the skills, competencies and knowledge of the team members, to ensure that members achieve their full potential and are enabled to support the short-long term GBS strategy and growth agenda

Providing coaching for the team leaders and team members to unlock their potential and support their development

Ensuring that development plans are in place and maintained in the Team in line with the 70:20:10 principle

Essential Experience

Category specific experience is an advantage

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry is an advantage

Experience with e-procurement, workflow tools (Salesforce) and ERP systems, eg. Ariba is an advantage

Team leadership and development