Sourcing Manager- STI Site projects (EPC),TAR and Integrity Management

The Sourcing Manager - STI is accountable for the management of a Sourcing Team in GBS Procurement in support of the respective BP businesses. The Team looks after various sourcing activities in the given spend categories under his/her leadership.
The STI stands for covering the following categories:
S = Site projects (EPC services below $100M)
T = TAR (Turnaround maintenance services)
I = Integrity management (inspection services)
The role itself will be a working people manager leading a team of 4 people based in KL dedicated to integrity management services category and at the same time be responsible to execute site projects related contracts.
The job holder will be responsible for:
Value focused operations management