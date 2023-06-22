Sourcing Manager - Well Services & Low Carbon (PTK 007)

Job summary

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP) to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations in Indonesia under PTK007 environment. Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Sourcing Manager will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation. This role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP). Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution

Key accountabilities

Sourcing Manager will managed all activities as follows, but not limited to:-

Deliver value through effective and efficient category, sourcing and contracting activities, using the provisions of CMP within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. Accountable for the delivery of Contracts and Procurement Plan (CPP) with demand data and value opportunities for assigned category/sub-categories. Ensure team performed relevant due diligence processes and secure required approvals Planning: Ensure alignment with the vision, objectives, and priorities for GBS and Finance Procurement to support business delivery and is closely aligned with the business planning process. Category Strategy: Understanding of bp Category Strategy and support the development of sourcing strategy and revise/update Category Strategy Conduct/support contract negotiations where required. Ensure team execute post-award contract management and administration. Accountable for the supplier performance management activities, such as, KPI tracking, PRMs and other activities intended to drive improvement with supplier performance. Ensure team comply with Local Content obligations and incorporated into the procurement decisions as required. Accountable for compliance activities including audit resolution as applicable. Comply with all BP’s policies and procedures Comply with under PTK007 regulation and SKKMIGAS requirements.

TASKING

Oversee the execution of sourcing activities in align with Company approved systems (e.g., Ariba), process, policies and regulatory requirements. Gather demand for goods and services from Supply & Business Facing team and ensure team delivery timely execution of sourcing activities Oversee “contract fitness” and health check activities to enable systems application. Comply with bp's Code of Conduct and practice ethical business behaviour, using reasonable care to monitor suppliers and contractors working for BP to ensure they work in a manner consistent with the Code. Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities

BP Values and Behaviours

Safety. Demonstrate personal responsibility and well-being to everyone around, follow OMS and contribute to a safe and sustainable work place

Respect. Adhere to the Code of conduct, respect the views and feelings of others and create inclusion in a diverse workplace

Excellence. Learn to apply best practice, act with professionalism, strive for excellence, foster learning, share knowledge and continuously improve

Courage. Always aim to do the right thing and speak out when something is not right, acknowledge and learn from mistakes and accept new ideas as a challenge

One team. Put the team first, value contribution from colleagues, deliver on accountabilities, support and help people develop capabilities

(ALL) Additional accountabilities specific to this role

Oversee and manage the third party spend for the category database.

Oversee and manage inventory database

Single point of accountability for the category with all relevant internal stakeholders.

Accountable for developing the Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP), Category Management Plan (CMP), Category Strategy (CS), Strategic Sourcing (SS) and post-award Supplier Management (SM) for suppliers at both Supply and Business Facing level.

Support the assessment and mitigation of supply chain risk through engagement with relevant stakeholders.

Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities

Oversee Integration of category strategies across Finance Procurement where there is a cross-Operating Function accountability.

To support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits. Manage assigned gap closure plan actions to OMS 2.5, 6.6 and 6.7.

To comply with all BP’s policies and procedures.

Oversee the Category Strategy. Lead/Support the development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

Essential Education

Bachelor Degree in any discipline or related field

Essential experience and job requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum 10 years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills and minimum 5 years in people management role.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five (5) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Reservoir Development and Technology, Integrity Management, life cycle, engineering services and subsea; Operations ( HSSE, MRO, Reliability and Maintenance, Logistics (fuel, inbound logistics, Marine, warehousing & shore base management), Rotating Equipment, .

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

University degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal stakeholders across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Previous experience in leading multi-diverse team

Ability to operate independently and methodically to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

Strong proactive and innovative approach

Able to work on shift



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



