Sourcing Manager - Well Services & Low Carbon (PTK 007)

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP) to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations in Indonesia under PTK007 environment. Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Sourcing Manager will comply with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation. This role will support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP). Responsible for managing a team to provide procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day non-category aligned procurement execution
Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities
Sourcing Manager will managed all activities as follows, but not limited to:-
Deliver value through effective and efficient category, sourcing and contracting activities, using the provisions of CMP within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. Accountable for the delivery of Contracts and Procurement Plan (CPP) with demand data and value opportunities for assigned category/sub-categories. Ensure team performed relevant due diligence processes and secure required approvals Planning: Ensure alignment with the vision, objectives, and priorities for GBS and Finance Procurement to support business delivery and is closely aligned with the business planning process. Category Strategy: Understanding of bp Category Strategy and support the development of sourcing strategy and revise/update Category Strategy Conduct/support contract negotiations where required. Ensure team execute post-award contract management and administration. Accountable for the supplier performance management activities, such as, KPI tracking, PRMs and other activities intended to drive improvement with supplier performance. Ensure team comply with Local Content obligations and incorporated into the procurement decisions as required. Accountable for compliance activities including audit resolution as applicable. Comply with all BP’s policies and procedures Comply with under PTK007 regulation and SKKMIGAS requirements.
TASKING
Oversee the execution of sourcing activities in align with Company approved systems (e.g., Ariba), process, policies and regulatory requirements. Gather demand for goods and services from Supply & Business Facing team and ensure team delivery timely execution of sourcing activities Oversee “contract fitness” and health check activities to enable systems application. Comply with bp's Code of Conduct and practice ethical business behaviour, using reasonable care to monitor suppliers and contractors working for BP to ensure they work in a manner consistent with the Code. Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities
BP Values and Behaviours
(ALL) Additional accountabilities specific to this role
Essential Education
Bachelor Degree in any discipline or related field
Essential experience and job requirements
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.