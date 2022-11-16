Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Sourcing Manager – F&EE (Facilities & Engineered Equipment)

Sourcing Manager – F&EE (Facilities & Engineered Equipment)

Sourcing Manager – F&EE (Facilities & Engineered Equipment)

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest, Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141040BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Sourcing Manager supports various BP businesses with a range of high complexity and strategic sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships, proactively identifying value opportunities and providing professional guidance to the broader team.
This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.
The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

The Sourcing Manager will manage complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

  • Demand Management
  • Case Management
  • Sourcing Strategy
  • Supplier Selection
  • Contracting
  • Contract Operationalization
  • Post Award Contract Management
  • Supplier Management
  • Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity
  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.
  • Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace
  • Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a sourcing team’s side
  • Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy
  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
  • Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
  • Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project
  • Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
  • Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements
  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
  • Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives
  • Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations
  • Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures
Professional Leadership
  • Depending on the organizational setup, the Sourcing Manager may have people management responsibilities
  • The job holder is expected to provide coaching and professional guidance to his/her wider Team and proactively contribute to the development of sourcing capability and knowledge in GBS
  • Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)
  • Master Business Administration (MBA) is an advantage
  • Procurement related professional certification is an advantage
Essential Experience and Requirement
  • The ideal candidate has 10 to 18 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills
  • Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an advantage
  • Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members
  • Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities
  • Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments
  • Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management
  • Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management
  • Fluent in English. Additional languages may mean an advantage
  • Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.
  • Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

