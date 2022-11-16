Sourcing Manager – F&EE (Facilities & Engineered Equipment)

Job summary

The Sourcing Manager supports various BP businesses with a range of high complexity and strategic sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships, proactively identifying value opportunities and providing professional guidance to the broader team.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

The Sourcing Manager will manage complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Contribute to the development of the respective category strategies from a sourcing team’s side

Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Define negotiation strategy, negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

Depending on the organizational setup, the Sourcing Manager may have people management responsibilities

The job holder is expected to provide coaching and professional guidance to his/her wider Team and proactively contribute to the development of sourcing capability and knowledge in GBS

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Master Business Administration (MBA) is an advantage

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

The ideal candidate has 10 to 18 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an advantage

Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members

Experience and in understanding of Supplier Performance Management activities

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management

Fluent in English. Additional languages may mean an advantage

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Define contracting strategy, develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval processProfessional LeadershipEssential Experience and Requirement