Sourcing Manager – F&EE (Facilities & Engineered Equipment)

The Sourcing Manager supports various BP businesses with a range of high complexity and strategic sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships, proactively identifying value opportunities and providing professional guidance to the broader team.
This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.
The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.
The Sourcing Manager will manage complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities: