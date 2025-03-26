Sourcing Senior Advisor

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



Role Overview:



bp is passionate about ensuring we can find the right talent for our roles. Our operations as an integrated energy company are global in 61 countries, housing circa 87,000 employees. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our culture, creating great opportunities for talent to develop and thrive.

As we continue to transition, we are focused on continuing to find the best individuals as our company evolves.

Our in-house global Talent Sourcing team is integral part of our Talent Acquisition function. This team works to identify, attract, engage and pipeline of the top talent for our roles.



We are seeking a Senior Talent Sourcing Advisor to join our Sourcing team, based in Kuala Lumpur.

As a senior individual, you will be creative, results orientated and focused on producing strong talent pipelines. You will use your expertise and local/global knowledge of talent market trends to help influence our internal collaborators to best position target searches.

You will work closely with our Talent Acquisition function and our business hiring managers to work collaboratively to ensure we can target the right talent.

Your methodology to engage and attract passive candidates will be focused to ensure high response rates from candidates and continue to grow our pipelines to conversion alongside providing excellent candidate experience. This will include use of technology and tools, including AI to help drive best results.

Being part of a sourcing team, you will help support the team, mentoring on best practices and approaches to market.

You will work to solution creatively on challenging requests, but above all use your expertise to deliver timely and quality outputs. This role contributes to the organisation, which prioritises people and talent at its heart.



Conduct targeted, exhausted searches and market insights to help identify best potential candidates - sourcing passive and active diverse candidates through various channels such as job boards, CRM, ATS, social media, professional networking sites and employee referrals.

Collaborating with hiring managers and recruiters to understand their needs for the role and providing insights on external candidate market trends and best approaches.

Utilising job board tools and Boolean searches to reach targeted candidates.

Staying aligned to industry trends and best practices in sourcing and recruitment trends and bring them into sourcing technique discussions. Support and coach junior sourcing talent to develop consistently in processes.

Partnering with the Talent Acquisition team, including our recruiters and our Talent Attraction teams to create and implement diversity sourcing strategies for senior level or niche positions.

Develop in partnership with our Talent Attraction team strong candidate outreach communications, employer branding and engagement.

Maintain consistent communication with recruiters, hiring managers, HR and other partners on the status of active sourcing projects with impactful data and reporting

Manage all candidates through our CRM and ATS, use our data analysis to drive key metric reporting and impacts to recruiting pace and timeline to conversion.

Provide an outstanding candidate experience throughout the sourcing process, this includes conducting initial phone/video screens to assess candidate qualifications and interest in the position to help drive candidate conversion.

Act as a main point of contact for candidates and seamlessly pass to recruiters, so they can then support formal interviews and continue to maintain touch points.

Build and maintain networks of qualified candidates for future openings, continuing to grow our talent pools.

Bachelor's degree or qualification through experience

Extensive experience in corporate sourcing or recruitment, and some experience within agency recruiting, desirable.

Experience with senior collaborator management and working on senior level searches.

Solid knowledge of diverse sourcing strategies and techniques, including passive candidate sourcing.

Solid experience with ATS, CRM, AI sourcing tools and sourcing job boards such as LinkedIn Recruiter, Naukri, Seek out.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, global team-oriented environment

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks simultaneously

Proven ability to work independently and proactively solve problems.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.