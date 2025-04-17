Sourcing Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, forming teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Sourcing advisor will be responsible for building and maintaining talent pipelines for senior leadership and critical capability roles within bp. Operating as a key member of a globally dispersed sourcing team, the sourcing advisor will proactively engage with passive candidates and partner closely with senior business leaders, people & culture partners, and recruiters to anticipate talent needs. A core responsibility of this role is to ensure diverse and inclusive talent pools, while delivering strategic insights on talent market trends. The role will require exceptional partner management skills and the ability to influence senior leadership on talent strategy and sourcing approaches.

The role ensures the efficient and effective execution of bp’s most important hiring initiatives, serving as a link between recruitment teams and senior leadership. The Sourcing advisor champions a data-driven approach to recruitment, ensuring that performance metrics are tracked and improved upon, and that the customer experience remains a top priority across all projects.

What you will do:

Talent Pipelining: Build and sustain diverse pipelines of senior leadership and critical talent, ensuring a proactive approach to fulfilling future business needs in key areas.

Diverse & Inclusive Sourcing: Implement and champion sourcing strategies that focus on diversity and inclusion, ensuring the organization attracts talent from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences.

Senior Stakeholder Partnership: Partner closely with senior business leaders and people & culture partners to understand evolving talent needs, provide insights on the competitive talent landscape, and influence sourcing strategies accordingly.

Candidate Engagement: Develop proven relationships with passive candidates, keeping them engaged and interested in future opportunities, while maintaining regular communication and positioning the organization as an employer of choice.

Market Intelligence & Insights: Leverage data, talent market intelligence, and external benchmarking to provide strategic insights to the sourcing lead and business leaders, helping to shape sourcing strategies and adapt to talent market trends.

Innovative Sourcing Methods: Use advanced sourcing tools, platforms, and techniques to identify and engage with top-tier talent, including the use of AI-driven technologies, talent intelligence platforms, and social media plans.

Collaboration with Recruitment Teams: Work closely with recruiters to align on candidate profiles, ensuring smooth handoffs of talent pipelines and actively supporting the recruitment process for senior leadership and critical roles.

Metrics & Reporting: Track and report on sourcing performance, diversity pipeline metrics, and key sourcing performance indicators to the Sourcing Lead, identifying areas for improvement and scaling standard processes.

What you will need:

University degree, preferably in a related field.

Proven experience in talent sourcing, with a focus on senior leadership or highly specialized, critical capability roles.

Deep experience in developing and nurturing pipelines for passive candidates, particularly in competitive or complex talent markets.

Significant experience partnering with senior business leaders and HR professionals to align sourcing strategies with broader business and talent needs.

Demonstrated success in sourcing diverse and inclusive talent, particularly for senior-level positions.

Experience in using talent market intelligence and insights to influence sourcing strategies and decision-making.

Familiarity with global talent sourcing, with the ability to navigate and adapt to cultural and regional nuances.

Skills:

Strategic Sourcing.

Partner Management.

Data-Driven Decision Making.

Problem Solving & Agility.

Candidate Engagement.

Technical:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI): Expertise in sourcing diverse candidates, with a solid understanding of how to embed DEI principles into talent sourcing strategies.

Technology Savvy: Proficiency in using advanced technology driven sourcing platforms, CRM systems, and social media tools to identify and engage talent.

Metrics & Reporting: Strong analytical skills, with the ability to demonstrate talent data and market insights to shape sourcing strategies and improve outcomes.

Behavioural:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to influence and build trusted partnerships with senior business leaders and HR partners.

Ability to build solid relationships with passive candidates, actively engaging them in bp’s value proposition and opportunities.

Ability to navigate complex talent challenges and rapidly adapt sourcing strategies in response to evolving business needs or market conditions.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

