Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Senior Analyst - C & P

Sourcing Senior Analyst - C & P

Sourcing Senior Analyst - C & P

  • Location MY: Kuala Lumpur - Bangsar South Campus
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation internationally
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ077209
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Sourcing Senior Analyst will:     

  • Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity

  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process

  • Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace

  • Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from senior team members if required

  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

  • Handle and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

  • Handle the all relevant customer and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project

  • Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

  • Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Essential Education and Job Requirements

  • Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

  • Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

  • 3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

  • Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

  • Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

  • Proficient in English

  • Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

  • Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

  • Strong influencing and negotiation skills

  • Strong stakeholder leadership skills 

  • Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

  • Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

  • Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

  • Proficient desktop computing experience

  • Proactive and innovative approach

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp