Sourcing Senior Analyst - German Speaking, Fixed term

Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a
Sourcing Senior Analyst - German Speaking
This is a 2 years fixed term position
In this role You will:
- Drive and lead various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity
- Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process
- Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace
- Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with mentorship from new senior team members if required
- Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
- Handle and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
- Lead the all relevant customer and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project
- Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
- Develop and modify contract content based on templates and handle the approval process
- Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
- Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives
We have the following requirements:
- 2-4 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment
- Proficiency in English and German
- Shown experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers
- Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance
- Proven understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
- Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process
- Strong influencing and negotiation skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award third time in a row based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.