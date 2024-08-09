Sourcing Senior Analyst - HSSE (Chemicals & Catalysts)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

This is an exciting time to join the team as we transform our digital world to meet the needs of our Reinvented organization. We are expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process (CMcp) and within boundaries of laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

Job description:

The Sourcing Senior Analyst – HSSE (Chemicals and Catalysts) will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

This role will require shift work, the exact shift patterns are subject to confirmation and further detail will be provided over the course of the selection process.

About the role:

Support various bp businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP) to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations in Indonesia under PTK007 environment

Receive, implement, and continuously manage multiple Sourcing & Contracting and contract management project requests via the Case Management tool

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Resolve appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

What will you need to be successful:

Strong experience in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial and communication skills and PTK007 certification is a must

Proven knowledge and relevant experience in strategic sourcing for Chemicals & Catalysts and HSSE categories required

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in an international environments and Joint Ventures

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations, and life-cycle management.

Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management.

Proficient in English and Bahasa Indonesia (oral and written) language.

Solid understanding of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel and Ariba

University degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

