Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Sourcing Senior Analyst – HSSE (Chemicals and Catalysts) will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure visibility, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.
Key Responsibilities
Support and handle strategic sourcing activities, but not limited to the following:
Case Management
Receive, implement and continuously handle multiple Sourcing & Contracting and contract management project requests via the Case Management tool
Sourcing Strategy
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions
Supplier Prequalification
Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines
Contract Operationalization
Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.
Conduct regular Contracts health check as required.
Post Award Contract Management
Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and always updated in the Company’s systems. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with Category Management Plan.
Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.
Ensure Pricebooks are up-to date by adding/removing items from Pricebooks based on demand from the Business
Support/manage the supplier selection process
Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems
Contracting
Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications
What you will need to be successful
The ideal candidate has minimum 5 years of practical and application in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial savvy
Proven knowledge and relevant minimum 5 years’ experience in Oil and Gas categories more specifically under Chemicals & Catalysts and business experience required.
University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant field.
Proven experience with contract creation, drafting , negotiations, and life-cycle management.
Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management.
Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team
Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis
Fluent in English (oral and written) language.
Ability to work on shift hours
Solid understanding of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel and Ariba
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.