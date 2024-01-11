Sourcing Senior Analyst - Hardware & Software

Entity:Finance
The Sourcing Senior Analyst is responsible for managing and driving low/medium complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.
Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity
Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process
Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace
Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with mentorship from senior team members if required
Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
Lead and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
Lead the all relevant partner and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project
Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
Develop and modify contract content based on templates and lead the approval process
Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives
Stay in sync with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and strict approach to working with suppliers, to ensure clarity, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations
Stay in sync with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)
Procurement related professional certification is an advantage
3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment
Validated experience in taking care of external partners, especially with suppliers
Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance
Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process
Strong influencing and negotiation skills
Strong partner leadership skills
Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills
Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge
Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage
Proficient desktop computing experience
Proactive and innovative approach
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.