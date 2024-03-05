Sourcing Senior Analyst - Integrity Management + QA /QC

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Sourcing Senior Analyst is responsible for managing and driving low/medium complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of approach to market based on predefined Category/Sourcing strategy, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication and stakeholder management skills.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Senior Analyst will:

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

1-2 years of category specific experience

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

Fluent in English and in other language(s) based on the BP location(s) supported

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strong stakeholder management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Proficient desktop computing experience

Proactive and innovative approach

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



