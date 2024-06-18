Sourcing Senior Analyst - Logistics - Vietnamese speaking

Entity:Finance
The Sourcing Senior Analyst will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business.
Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Partner Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy
Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required
Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
Manage all relevant team member and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project
Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
Evaluate proposals/outputs
Negotiate multi region commercial contracts
Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract templates
Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entit
Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field
3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment
1-2 years of category specific experience
Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance
Proficient in English and in Vietnamese is a MUST
Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process
Strong influencing and negotiation skills
Strong stakeholder management skills
Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills
Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge
Able to work on shift (11am – 8pm)
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.