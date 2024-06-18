Site traffic information and cookies

Sourcing Senior Analyst - Logistics - Vietnamese speaking

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation internationally
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ081163
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Sourcing Senior Analyst will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business.

Key Accountabilities

Sourcing

  • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Partner Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

  • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy

  • Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required

  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

  • Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

  • Manage all relevant team member and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project

  • Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

  • Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Contracting

  • Evaluate proposals/outputs

  • Negotiate multi region commercial contracts

  • Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract templates

  • Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entit

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

  • 3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

  • 1-2 years of category specific experience

  • Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

  • Proficient in English and in Vietnamese is a MUST

  • Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

  • Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

  • Strong influencing and negotiation skills

  • Strong stakeholder management skills 

  • Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

  • Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

  • Able to work on shift (11am – 8pm)

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


