Sourcing Senior Analyst - Low Carbon Energy

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work!GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. Our GBS Procurement support delivery of business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness.The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.



Job Description:

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses in End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead incoming Sourcing project requests.

Sourcing Strategy

Capture and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate Market and develop Sourcing Strategies.

Deliver value to internal stakeholders, partnering to lead all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Policy.

Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor continuous supplier prequalification status, and action.

Event Management

Support the supplier selection process

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Essential experience and job requirements:

The ideal candidate has minimum four (4) to six (6) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing of services and commodities in upstream oil and gas industry environment.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (3) years of experience in the following categories - engineering services, Engineering equipment, HSSE and EPC services.

Solid understanding on contracts including drafting.

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis.

Able to work on shift hours and remote location basis.

Believe in Agile ways of working.

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce will be an advantage.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



