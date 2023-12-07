Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

SOURCING SENIOR ANALYST- MRO



In this role You will:

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives What You will need to be successful: 2-3 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

1-2 years of category specific experience is an advantage

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

Fluent in English

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strong stakeholder management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Proficient desktop computing experience

Proactive and innovative approach At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



