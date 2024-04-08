Sourcing Senior Analyst - MRO

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Senior Sourcing Analyst will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities in line with bp’s Category Management Policy and Processes.

Note: This role will support defined regions and will require you to work 3pm - 12am Malaysia time Monday to Friday.

About the Role:

Develop and implement sourcing strategies, plans and performing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting collaborators in the ongoing management of suppliers in order to deliver against sourcing and contracting project achievements and other targets.

End-to-end sourcing projects including, sourcing strategies, value delivery, supplier prequalification and management and contracting.

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and driving bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting team members in the ongoing management of suppliers.

Receive, implement incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Gather and analyse market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, accurately gauge and evaluate and provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners regarding local market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as required.

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are driven and appropriate approvals are documented. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are obtained and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Build and run sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Handle supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all team members to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Support / Establish and implement the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.

About You:

Demonstrated experience in End to End sourcing and contracting of services.

Proficient in English oral and written skills.

Experience working cross-culturally across a global team.

Ability to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders across the Procurement Organisation and with business unit stakeholders across multiple disciplines, cultures, and geographies.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.