Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a
SOURCING SENIOR ANALYST- MRO with Dutch or Turkish
In this role You will:
- Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity
- Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process
- Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace
- Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required
- Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
- Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
- Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project
- Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
- Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
- Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
- Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives
What You will need to be successful:
- 2-3 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment
- 1-2 years of category specific experience is an advantage
- Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers
- Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance
- Fluent in English and Dutch or Turkish
- Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection
- Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process
- Strong influencing and negotiation skills
- Strong stakeholder management skills
- Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills
- Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge
- Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage
- Proficient desktop computing experience
- Proactive and innovative approach
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
