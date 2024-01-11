Sourcing Senior Analyst - Marine

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver the best value solutions and implementing contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project achievements and targets.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Bring supply market knowledge and/ or Marine experience to provide transactional procurement for oils, and/or liquefied natural gas carriers, trading on a global basis. Procure spare gear, general stores and services for assigned vessels and back-office sourcing activities in accordance with company quality assurance procedures and procurement policies.

Analyse incoming business demand, understanding specification and identify the most appropriate sourcing route.

Assist in pre-qualification assessment of new and management of existing vendors, suppliers and contractors. Discuss with the business/ suppliers and submit new vendor/ renewal requests.

Build and communicate the Request for Information/ Request for Quotation. Evaluate quotes and raise purchase orders for approval.

Provide logistics support to Vessel Superintendents and their ships to ensure compliance always with Company Operating Management System, Classification Society and other statutory/legal requirements.

Manage invoice workflows efficiently to ensure pay on time statistics are maintained in line with company expectations.

Address parked and blocked invoices Liaise with Accounts Payables Team for Invoice /Purchase Order reconciliation

Support continuous improvement and implementation of BP’s procurement strategy and BPS's modernisation programme.

Identify innovative ways for improving procurement activities and simplifying procedures both onboard ships and in the office. Actively seek out and develop continuous improvement solutions relating to the procurement supply chain and/or BPS Procurement procedures, including but not limited to spend data analysis; consolidation of goods and/or services; aggregating of spend; managing tenders; negotiating Agreements etc.

Work on distinct procurement projects and or sourcing solutions as required by the Line Manager. Manage dry docking procurement activities.