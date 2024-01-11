Sourcing Senior Analyst - Marine

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver the best value solutions and implementing contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project achievements and targets.
Key Accountabilities
Bring supply market knowledge and/ or Marine experience to provide transactional procurement for oils, and/or liquefied natural gas carriers, trading on a global basis. Procure spare gear, general stores and services for assigned vessels and back-office sourcing activities in accordance with company quality assurance procedures and procurement policies.
Analyse incoming business demand, understanding specification and identify the most appropriate sourcing route.
Assist in pre-qualification assessment of new and management of existing vendors, suppliers and contractors. Discuss with the business/ suppliers and submit new vendor/ renewal requests.
Build and communicate the Request for Information/ Request for Quotation. Evaluate quotes and raise purchase orders for approval.
Provide logistics support to Vessel Superintendents and their ships to ensure compliance always with Company Operating Management System, Classification Society and other statutory/legal requirements.
Manage invoice workflows efficiently to ensure pay on time statistics are maintained in line with company expectations.
Address parked and blocked invoices Liaise with Accounts Payables Team for Invoice /Purchase Order reconciliation
Support continuous improvement and implementation of BP’s procurement strategy and BPS's modernisation programme.
Identify innovative ways for improving procurement activities and simplifying procedures both onboard ships and in the office. Actively seek out and develop continuous improvement solutions relating to the procurement supply chain and/or BPS Procurement procedures, including but not limited to spend data analysis; consolidation of goods and/or services; aggregating of spend; managing tenders; negotiating Agreements etc.
Work on distinct procurement projects and or sourcing solutions as required by the Line Manager. Manage dry docking procurement activities.
Develop effective relationships with key internal partners, ensuring the supply chain risk is handled, efficient support is provided, and value is driven with the appropriate challenge.
Qualification, experience and proficiencies
University degree or equivalent professional certification with 4-6 years of practical experience in sourcing and procurement of goods and services in addition to logistics support and invoice processing
Good track record in a procurement and/ or commercially focussed role
Flexibility to work shift hours to cover various global time zones (11am – 8pm)
Able to work alone or as part of a team in a multifaceted, constantly changing environment
Proficient in English and able to communicate optimally; verbally, in writing and in presentation
Proven ability to multitask and deliver against tight deadlines
Excellent stakeholder management and influencing ability
Proven ability to seek out Continuous Improvement activities and lead and support change
Strong solid understanding in MS Office and Teams
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.