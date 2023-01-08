Sourcing Senior Analyst - RD & T University

Job summary

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver best value solutions and executing contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and targets.



The Sourcing Senior Analyst for RD & T University will be covering the bp universities and internal research laboratories end-to-end Sourcing and contracting portfolio.

Job Profile Summary

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver best value solutions and executing contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and targets.



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for identifying and evaluating sourcing opportunities, screening suppliers as per the related guidelines, and supporting the development of sourcing selection criteria and selection.

Negotiates contract terms to deliver the best value solutions, creating and managing the RFX process and executing contract administration.

Engages and leverages collaborative relationships with key stakeholders and ensures connectivity between the business, the PSCM market sector strategy and the supply base.

Applies knowledge of commercial contract law and BP guidelines, practices, and requirements to assess, plan and negotiate best terms and conditions.

Applies current sourcing tools and methodologies, including execution of sourcing events through use of e-sourcing technology.

Supports delivery of regional sourcing projects and actively tracks and explores the wider supply and industry markets to identify opportunities that BP can leverage for greater benefit or to mitigate supply risk.

Develops customer and supplier relationship management skills including regular communication tactics.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

The ideal candidate to have at least 4 to 8 years of working experience in the Oil & Gas Industry, of which four (3) years of practical and application in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Experienced in categories such as Universities and Internal research laboratories, Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention, Well Services), Rig Support Services and Reservoir Development and Technology, Integrity Management, life cycle, engineering services and subsea.

Requirements and essential criteria