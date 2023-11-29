Sourcing Senior Analyst - RD&T GeoScience

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This is a grade I role. This role will support various BP businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes. The role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process (CMcp) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.The Sourcing Senior Analyst will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness.The role is responsible for managing and driving low to medium complexity sourcing projects in supporting business objectives, demand management, defining approach to market based on predefined category/sourcing strategy, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract ownership with contract maintenance and spend value monitoring.



Job Description:

You will be accountable for:

1. End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

(A) Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

(B) Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions to determine the sourcing strategy decision

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, areas of work, etc, develop the ATM (approach to market) according to the approved Sourcing Strategy, and handle the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are implemented and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

(C) Deliver value to internal collaborators, partnering to handle all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp), working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams

(D) Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per policy guidelines

Monitor/run continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines

(E) Contracting

Confirming requests, scopes of work with all stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Figure out appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category mentorship

Call out any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and handle the approval process

Lead the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

2. Event Management

Support/handle the supplier selection process

Build and run sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Lead supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

3. Supplier Management

Lead supplier performance aligned with the supplier relationship/management plans.

4. Additional accountabilities specific to this role:

Work closely with Technical line colleagues accountable for developing the Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP), and post-award Supplier Management (SM) for suppliers at Business Facing level, if required.

Assess and mitigate supply chain risk through engagement with relevant stakeholders ensuring business risks are managed effectively.

Ensure compliance with the Category Management common process (CMcp) and BP policy / process together with regional contractual / regulatory obligations for local content and cost recovery

Support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits.

Collaborate with the Market Intelligence team to develop and maintain market intelligence of supply markets for BP’s global demand.

Ensure timely execution and delivery of sourcing activities

Support “contract fitness” activities to enable post-award purchasing and P2P applications

Conduct and maintain supplier Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) validity and refresh activities as required

Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities

Support the delivery of Zero inventory and Net Zero ambitions targets

Qualification and essential experiences:

Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement, or any relevant discipline.

Preferably with professional certification in Supply Chain (eg. CIPS)

Minimum four (4) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum one (1) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as: Production: Wells and Subsurface (Drilling, Completion, Intervention, Reservoir Development & Technology); Rig Support Services, Integrity Management, Life-cycle Engineering Services and Subsea; Operation: HSSE, MRO, Reliability & Maintenance; Logistics: fuel, inbound logistics, marine, warehousing & shore base management

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in international environment and Joint Ventures

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and contract drafting skills

Proven track record of value delivery

Able to work on shift (3pm to 12 am) as this is a global service team

Possess influencing, negotiation, problem solving skills

Strong proactive and innovative approach

Experience working in large and multi-cultural team

Ability to read, understand and act with given information (reading comprehension skills)

Ability to operate methodically including process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information

Customer orientation with confidence and ability to follow up on pending work from business partners

Proficiency in desktop computing experience – an ability to learn PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.