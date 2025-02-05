This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

FBT Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. FBT Procurement support delivery of functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The FBT Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Senior Analyst will support/handle end-to-end low/medium complexity Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and handle multiple Sourcing and Contracting of low to medium complexity scopes via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions..

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines.

Handle the set up of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Event Management

Support/handle the bidder selection process.

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Handle interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business partner and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Draft and compile contract ready for execution.

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the Company’s systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Pricebooks are up-to date by adding/removing items from Pricebooks based on agreements made with Business and Suppliers.

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field.

The ideal candidate has five (5) years of practical experience in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in Energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial acuity.

Proven experience of two (2) to three (3) years in engineering services is an advantage.

Knowledge of different contract templates.

Stakeholder management skills .

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Negotiation skills, leadership behaviors.

Proficient in English and Mandarin (Read, Write and Converse) language is must.

Ability to work on shift hours.

Believe in Agile ways of working.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.