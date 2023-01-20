Sourcing Senior Analyst - Retail Assets

Job summary

The Senior Sourcing Analyst supports retail site/fuel station construction and maintenance with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. This may cover sourcing for, Retail Construction and Refurbishment, such as Workshops and Stations Construction Services, Retail Equipment such as Car Servicing Equipment and Electric Vehicle Charging Systems, Retail Maintenance such as Service Station Equipment Maintenance/Repair, Signage Installation and Maintenance, Food Service Equipment. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication, and stakeholder management skills.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

The Senior Sourcing Analyst will manage end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Demand Management

Case Management

Sourcing Strategy

Supplier Selection

Contracting

Contract Operationalization

Post Award Contract Management

Supplier Management

Perform source to contract activities for Retail Asset category

Validate request, scope of work and liaise with stakeholder to ensure all business requirement are met and consistent.

Gather and analyze market intelligent data regularly relative to categories and region, to properly gauge and evaluate market for developing sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Deliver value to internal stakeholder, partnering to manage all sourcing and contracting activities in compliance with category management. Work closely with Business Facing and Supply Facing team.

Build and manage the sourcing event RFX in Ariba spend management, as well as vendor qualification evaluation, cost model analysis, auction/negotiation, finalization, award recommendation.

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Determine appropriate contract template, develop contract content. Negotiate contract term with supplier, liaise with legal any deviation term and contract execution.

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to work with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)policies and procedures

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage

At least 3 years of practical experience in end-to-end sourcing, contracting

Excellent written & oral communication skill in English and additional language capability is an advantage

At least 1 years of category specific experience is a must, covering retail site construction, refurbishment and retail site related equipment and services.

Previous experience in the Oil & Gas industry and/or industrial environment is an advantage

Experience working in a large and multicultural team

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strong analytical skill, strategic thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

Being able to work under pressure and stringent time constraints

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access& Excel.

Experience working in an Ariba /Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Across activity sets, its paramount to ensure that all requests and Scopes of Work liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.