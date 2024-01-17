Sourcing Senior Analyst – US Convenience Retail

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

You will be responsible for leading and driving low/medium complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives. In addition to sourcing, this role will develop supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, based on predefined Category/Sourcing strategy, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.

The ideal candidate has practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Senior Analyst will:

Drive and run various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process

Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from senior team members if required

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Proven experience in taking care of external partners, especially with suppliers

Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

Ability to work on shift hours ( only applicable to applicants in Kuala Lumpur )

Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection and strong experience in end-to-end Procurement process

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Preferred Experience:

Any Convenience Retail (products sold at retails stations) category specific experience

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment

Experience leading/supporting petrol station retail network.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.