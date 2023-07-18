Sourcing Senior Analyst - Well Services & Low Carbon

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes. Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements. The Sourcing Senior Analyst will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.
Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities
Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Senior Analyst will support/manage low to medium risk, but not limited to the following:
End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities: Case Management
Sourcing Strategy
Deliver value to internal stakeholders, partnering to manage all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp, working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams Supplier Prequalification
Event Management
Contracting
Supplier Management
(ALL) Additional accountabilities specific to this role Work closely with Technical line colleagues accountable for developing the Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP), and post-award Supplier Management (SM) for suppliers at Business Facing level. Assess and mitigate supply chain risk through engagement with relevant stakeholders ensuring business risks are managed effectively. Ensure compliance with the Category Management common process (CMcp) and BP policy / process together with regional contractual / regulatory obligations for local content and cost recovery To support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits. Manage assigned gap closure plan actions to OMS 2.5, 6.6 and 6.7. Collaborate with the Market Intelligence team to develop and maintain market intelligence of supply markets for BP’s global demand. Ensure timely execution and delivery of sourcing activities Support “contract fitness” activities to enable post-award purchasing and P2P applications Conduct and maintain supplier Counterparty Due Diligence validity and refresh activities as required Accountable for delivery of Touchless PO metrics and automation activities Support the delivery of Zero inventory and Net Zero ambitions targets
Essential Education
Bachelor Degree in any discipline or related field
Desirable criteria and qualifications
Prefer professional certification in Supply Chain (eg. CIPS)
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.