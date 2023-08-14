Sourcing Senior Manager - Operations

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

Senior Sourcing Manager- Operations

The Senior Sourcing Manager- Operations is responsible for the sourcing and contracting globally for all Manufacturing related scope within GBS Procurement ensuring that strategic sourcing, operational sourcing and tactical buying are driven efficiently whilst delivering supply reliability, value (quality & price) and innovation to BP.

The role also acts as the senior sourcing leader for GBS Procurement in Budapest and in the focal point of contact for Downstream Europe.

In this role You will

Be accountable for the development of sourcing strategies in support of the Business

Collaborate with BP partners, customers, team members to ensure alignment of project objectives with business drivers

Have provision of business intelligence. Reviews, verifies and analyses multiple data to identify trends, anomalies and areas of potential concern/interest

Ensure the sourcing strategy execution activities are aligned with BP policies such as risk management, delegation of authority and relevant segment functional guidelines

Implement joint business planning process to make sure alignment on key priorities and goals.

Lead the execution of all delegated Manufacturing sourcing spend

Ensure that all sourcing, tactical procurement and tail spend management activities are performed in line with GBS Procurement processes, and identify any exceptions to the process

Lead and support the identification of process improvement opportunities, and work with the relevant partners, customers, team members, collaborators, etc. to define the opportunity, and implement where accepted

Create a supplier development strategy to identify potential new suppliers that can be developed and provide alternative sources of supply to BP

Bring vision and adherence to the sourcing strategy process whilst supporting to define the criteria to onboard new suppliers (and further develop existing suppliers) into the manufacturing network, ensuring the right capacity and capabilities exists to support the business.

Establish and maintain key performance metrics (cost, quality, service, innovation, etc) in partnership with segment teams to measure and drive accountability for supplier performance, creating year-on-year continuous improvement objectives

Balance business needs, company risks and supply market capability to deliver maximum value for the categories in scope

Actively participate in complex contractual negotiations

Lead global governance with senior Downstream Manufacturing stakeholders to review performance through standard KPI/SLA metrics, find opportunities to progressively step up in the value chain and implement approved CI initiatives

Act as the senior escalation point for stakeholders

Work with segment stakeholders to build the sourcing pipeline

Key member of the GBS Procurement Sourcing Leadership team

Member of Europe Downstream Procurement Extended Leadership Team

Participate actively in GBS Procurement talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the service delivery network

Support the development of the new organisation culture, align with the GBS Employee Value Proposition to retain and attract the right talent, and encourage an impactful culture

Align with all BPs Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

This role will need to ensure the GBS Procurement Manufacturing sourcing teams are closely aligned with the segment partners across all BP regions to confirm that the activities of the team are supporting the delivery of business targets. This will involve supporting partners in different time-zones and from a variety of cultures

Standing up the best in class sourcing and contracting team and Building Enduring Capability

Ability to influence internal stakeholders and senior management in presenting key sourcing strategies

Delivering tangible value to BP

Leading a global organisation across multiple time zones

Ensuring engagement with senior level stakeholders to ensure a high level of stakeholder satisfaction

Embedding a culture and mind-set of continuous improvement

Supervise the workload across all the sub-teams, and have a clear view on the upcoming demand profile and business priorities, to ensure that the teams are resourced correctly.

Developing and leading a hard-working cross geographical team.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Supply Chain, Business, or related field.

MCIPS is an advantage

15 + years of sourcing/category management experience preferably in a Manufacturing environment.

12+ years of managing teams in complex organizations and developing people.

Experience in Ariba; SAP/SRM; Emptoris is an advantage

Excellent Commercial and Contractual Negotiation skills in a sophisticated and global environment.

Good understanding and exposure to Manufacturing categories in a large scale global organization

Thorough understanding of the supply market, main suppliers and industry trends, drivers and levers

Knowledge of contract terms and conditions including performance management, SLA’s and continuous improvement

Expert in building partner networks, and influencing business stakeholders

Excellent demonstrated Leadership track record

Fluent in English (both written and oral).

Excellent negotiation skills

Good commercial foresight

Strong stakeholder relationship management skills

Good understanding of Manufacturing technologies.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home based on team agreement

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.