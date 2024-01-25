This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At bp, we're playing to win with purpose and care.



We are looking for full-time Sourcing Specialist that supports diverse business units with medium to high complexity sourcing and contracting.



The ideal candidate will possess extensive experience in sourcing, contract knowledge, and excellent interpersonal skills. Operating as an individual contributor, the role offers autonomy in handling sourcing projects related to demand from bp’s Customer and Products business, encompassing marketing and retail assets scopes.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Demand Management: Ensure understanding of business requirements and Scopes of Work.

Generate reports and analyze data as needed.

Identify value levers and opportunities for improving value.

Develop sourcing strategy aligned with Category strategy.

Handle and coordinate supplier selection for efficient outcomes.

Agree on contract terms with suppliers.

Develop and modify contract content based on templates.

Ensure compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct, procurement principles, and relevant laws and regulations.



About You -

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience (preferably in business studies)

Proven experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting.

Drafting and negotiating contracts, and legal terms is helpful but not crucial

Experience in Supplier Selection methods and Supplier Performance Management activities

Proven understanding of MS Office products (PowerPoint, Excel, Word).

Analytical abilities for reviewing and analyzing sophisticated data, identifying issues and trends, and conducting marketplace and financial analysis.



What's in it for you -

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, Leave loading and Fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Paid Parental Leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.