Sourcing and Market Intelligence Senior Advisor

Grade H Responsible for supporting resourcing through managing the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of disciplines, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.

People & Culture



HR Group



Grade HResponsible for supporting resourcing through managing the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of disciplines, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.

The role holder will:

lead on the development of market mapping and talent intelligence activities, ensuring insights are relayed to business stakeholders in a qualitative and credible way

work on a project led basis in the identification of external talent market data related to bp critical skills needs and search requirements.

Drive bp competitive advantage and “play to win” value, ensuring we have compelling talent insights and help support our talent acquisition & matching team (TA&M), Talent, People & culture (P&C) and our business entities.

Interface with the talent intelligence manager/lead to ensure best practice and delivery of the global talent market intelligence and market mapping.

Act as a subject matter expert for global talent market intelligence initiatives.

Interfaces with people & culture (P&C), TA&M, Talent Integrators, and business stakeholders to understand their business drivers and talent needs and build and deliver effective market intelligence strategies demonstrating a deep understanding of the talent market.

Delivers their accountability in projects to ensure project milestones are achieved, ensuring commitments are delivered on time and to the required standards, working collectively on time sensitive searches, across regions and time zones using agile methodology.

To support talent intelligence team initiatives in external market analysis globally and strategic market mapping. This can be across all bp entities and locations.

Build robust understanding of discipline competitor landscape and uses qualitative and quantitative market intelligence reporting to influence stakeholders and drive decision making.

Support and lead talent market intelligence projects, working collaboratively with the team to understand scope of the project. Support the talent intelligence lead in building the project plan for delivery of project, and sharing lessons learned

Proactively keeps updated with external market intelligence and industry trends such as new technology, talent sourcing techniques and using these insights to raise the bp profile and improve the existing strategy.

Work on continuous improvement initiatives of team processes for talent intelligence and strategic market mapping.

Supports strategic market mapping projects which can include market mapping, building strategic pipelines of prospects and engagement.

Partners with the talent intelligence manager to develop and drive a robust strategic market intelligence data sources in alignment with organizational objectives regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Engages the passive candidate market with compelling messaging, aligned to the bp employer value proposition through to talent community conversion.

Manages the calibration and engagement activity with key business stakeholders in partnership with attraction, talent integrators and TA&M colleagues.

Provides coaching support to other team members to ensure successful execution and delivery of talent mapping and market intelligence projects.

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Promote an environment of respect and dignity

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Experience of analysing and generating talent, market and/or competitor intelligence

Experience of talent data analytics or HR analytics, strong analytical skills.

Strong data visualization and project management skills with an ability to translate data into commercial insights

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making, e.g., sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Experience of sourcing and engaging external prospects

Experience of planning, developing, and delivering sourcing campaigns across multiple channels, leveraging effective solutions to attract candidate applications from underrepresented groups

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function.

Naturally looks beyond own area/organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the Function/Group with local needs

Familiarity with Talent Acquisition processes and policy

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Proficient in Microsoft product suite

Is skilled at active listening and communication.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Market Analysis, Market Intelligence, Methods and tools, Offer Management {+ 16 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.