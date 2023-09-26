South America Commercial Aviation Account Manager

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!
Reporting to the Americas Sales Director, this role is accountable for the development and execution of the Commercial Aviation channel strategy throughout South America and global supply points, including the execution of our carbon neutral agenda through Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset programs.
Develop a customer-centric business where everyone is committed to the profitable growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Business Development Strategy, Commercial Aviation, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Consultative selling skills, Customer-Oriented, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Self-Starter, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Value Proposition Development
