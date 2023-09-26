South America Commercial Aviation Account Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Reporting to the Americas Sales Director, this role is accountable for the development and execution of the Commercial Aviation channel strategy throughout South America and global supply points, including the execution of our carbon neutral agenda through Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset programs.

Develop a customer-centric business where everyone is committed to the profitable growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify strategic customers who AirBP can grow with sustainably and profitably and develop detailed-long term customer plans, lead sales processes, own and execute the Commercial Aviation Jet Fuel sales strategy for Latin America-based Commercial Aviation customers.

Build deep relationships with key customers at senior levels to understand their priorities to develop meaningful and individual value propositions over the long term, ensuring AirBP is well-positioned before a tender is released and guaranteeing a successful outcome.

Support AirBP’s entry into new airports by identifying key customers and developing value propositions to gain new customers.

Participate as a senior member of the South American business, developing strategies and providing customer insights to achieve growth ambitions.

Provide input into the annual financial planning process and support the explanation of deviations from plan each month.

Develop and maintain internal relationships with global counterparts to provide customers with competitive offers for jet fuel supply around the world.

Stay current on developments in the carbon neutral space and identify opportunities to develop carbon solutions for the Commercial Aviation industry.

Develop deep partnerships with customers who have carbon neutral agendas and collaborate internally with the bp Trading & Shipping organization to develop a package of solutions we can offer in Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset Programs.

Negotiate, formalize, and assure adherence to contractual obligations which protect bp assets and clearly articulate obligations of both parties. Communicating internally the terms for all agreements to allow the accurate accounting and invoicing of all sales.

Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineering, or relevant field of study.

Experience

Prior 8-10 years leading sales strategies, developing deep customer relationships, and implementing long-term valuable costumer plans.

Management of multi-year tender pipelines, handling prospects and sales pipeline development.

Experience and knowledge of the aviation industry and its carbon neutral agenda is highly desired.

Proven experience working across teams to execute business goals is required.

Portuguese as first language and proficiency in English is vital. Spanish fluency is desired.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Business Development Strategy, Commercial Aviation, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Consultative selling skills, Customer-Oriented, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Self-Starter, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Value Proposition Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.