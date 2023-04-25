Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



The South America General Aviation Account Manager is accountable for the support and execution of the General Aviation sales channel strategy throughout AirBP’s South America supply points, including execution of our carbon neutral agenda through Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset programs.





Key Responsibilities:

Support and execute the General Aviation sales strategy within South America by identifying key customers who bp can grow with sustainably and profitably.

Manage relationships with all General Aviation Into Wing customers across Brazil.

Develop detailed plans and manage sales processes with the focus on acquisition of new customers and growing with existing customers.

Foster relationships internally and externally to influence change and growth.

Develop customer value proposition and engagement.

Stay current on developments in the carbon neutral space and identify opportunities for bp to develop carbon solutions for the general aviation industry.

Partner with customers who have carbon neutral agendas and collaborate internally to develop a package of solutions bp can offer in the area of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset Programs.

Provide input into the annual financial planning process and support the explanation of deviations from plan each month.

Work with the internal bp team to ensure adherence to contractual requirements and obligations.

Collaborate internally to use our digital tools to support overall business management and find opportunities for streamlining processes.

Communicate internally contractual terms for all agreements to allow for the proper accounting and invoicing of all sales.

Own the financial performance of accounts (Volume, Margin, Debtors) and resolve disputes timely.

Embrace and apply the AirBP mentality which is developing a customer-centric business where everyone is committed to the profitable growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Support the people agenda in developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Nurture a positive interpersonal culture, embedding BP’s value and behaviors, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct and Speak Up Culture.

Minimum 5 years of work experience in sales, business development, customer relationship development and/or commercial related positions.

Knowledge and desirable experience in the aviation industry and its carbon neutral agenda is highly desired.

Proven experience working across teams to achieve business goals.

Prior experience developing, implementing, and performing customer strategies and plans.

Experience managing prospects and sales pipeline development.

Knowledge of portfolio (airports) and pricing management.

Portuguese as mother language and proficiency in English is vital.

EducationBachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant fields including engineering, business or finance.#LI-hybrid