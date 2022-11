Job summary

As South Tank Field Engineering Assistant (STF EA) you will be responsible for maintaining the product blender on-line analyzers and knock engines at South Tank Field within design and/or procedural specifications.

Job responsibilities:

Uses the Analyzer Validation Process (AVP) and other statistical product/quality control practices (SQC) to keep the on-line analyzers and knock engines within control.

Works with Laboratory Analyzer Supervisor, Laboratory Shift Supervisor and Chemists to address problems as needed. Completely details any problems and actions taken to correct equipment in a timely manner.

Responds to instrument work orders or control chart deviations as the need arises.

Establishes, maintains, and implements a routine preventative maintenance program for on-line analyzers and knock engines. Safely maintains, repairs, and calibrates on-analyzers and knock engines by following Standard Operations Procedures and Standard Maintenance Procedures.

Provides training for new engineering assistants.

Identifies problems and opportunities for improvements and communicates these to supervision.

Orders parts and maintains an accurate inventory of parts.

Maintains a stock of required calibration standards.

Uses various software tools and electrical and electronic troubleshooting tools to diagnose instrument operations.

Uses various software tools to schedule and supervise instrument maintenance and calibration records (both preventative and corrective).

Works with Laboratory Analyzer Supervisor and analyzer chemist to evaluate, install, and implement new instrumentation.

This is a shift work position which includes weekend coverage

Minimum Qualifications:

Process Instrumentation Technology (Associate of Applied Science) or equivalent.

Electronics Engineering Technology (Associate of Applied Science) or equivalent.

Associates Degree in a chemistry related field with a minimum of two years of college chemistry.

Desired Skills & Ability:

Oral and written communication skills

Ability to work optimally with individuals, groups, peers and supervisors

Independence and flexibility

Digital literacy

Good listening skills

Proven understanding of on-line analyzers (e.g. RVP analyzers, gas chromatographs, spectrometers, NIR), and knock engines.

Working knowledge of sample conditioning systems.

Safe and proven understanding of electrical and electronic circuit boards and components.

Safe and solid understanding and use of voltmeters and ammeters.

Familiar with National Electrical Code (NEC).

Able to read and understand instrument schematics.

Working knowledge of mechanical, electrical, electronic, and computer controlled aspects of analyzers and knock engines.

Knowledge of petroleum testing and specifications is preferred.

Knowledge of SQC techniques.

Ability to train others and document progress.