Southern Europe General Aviation/Military Account Executive

  • Location Greece - Athens, Portugal - Lisbon, Spain - Madrid
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071488
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Summary:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.


Job Description:

Join our team and advance your career as General Aviation/Military Account Executive!

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times therefore enabling balanced win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.

In this role you will:

  • Support General Aviation team and projects
  • Complete the global and market sector strategy
  • Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams
  • Directly manage accounts within region (focus on helicopters, emergency services, airports and other bulk business)
  • Negotiating contracts, prices as well as supporting strategy set ups
  • Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets

You will need to be successful in:

  • Proficiency in English AND Greek (Spanish and/or Portuguese are advantageous)
  • Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience in Sales and/or Marketing
  • Proven track record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills
  • Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments across a range of markets / functions and cultures is beneficial
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external) as well as great collaborator management skills
  • bp aviation experience is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer Relationships, Direct Selling, Interpersonal Communication, Market Data, Market Knowledge, Market Understanding, Negotiation, Relationship Building, Sales Expertise, Sales Negotiations, Technical Sales


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

