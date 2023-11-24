Southern Europe General Aviation/Military Account Executive

Entity:Customers & Products
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
Join our team and advance your career as General Aviation/Military Account Executive!
The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times therefore enabling balanced win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer Relationships, Direct Selling, Interpersonal Communication, Market Data, Market Knowledge, Market Understanding, Negotiation, Relationship Building, Sales Expertise, Sales Negotiations, Technical Sales
