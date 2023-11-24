Southern Europe General Aviation/Military Account Executive

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



Join our team and advance your career as General Aviation/Military Account Executive!

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times therefore enabling balanced win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.

Support General Aviation team and projects

Complete the global and market sector strategy

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams

Directly manage accounts within region (focus on helicopters, emergency services, airports and other bulk business)

Negotiating contracts, prices as well as supporting strategy set ups

Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets

Proficiency in English AND Greek (Spanish and/or Portuguese are advantageous)

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience in Sales and/or Marketing

Proven track record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments across a range of markets / functions and cultures is beneficial

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external) as well as great collaborator management skills

bp aviation experience is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer Relationships, Direct Selling, Interpersonal Communication, Market Data, Market Knowledge, Market Understanding, Negotiation, Relationship Building, Sales Expertise, Sales Negotiations, Technical Sales



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.