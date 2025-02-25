This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, maximising technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role:

The Space Planning Advisor specializes in optimizing the layout and design of a retail site, ensuring efficient use of space, improving product visibility and enhancing the overall shopping experience for guests that enhance sales.

They will analyse sales data, customer behaviour, and market trends to develop strategic space plans that align with our business goals to deliver on mobility and convenience Americas convenience growth ambitions while aligning with company standards and guidelines and health, safety and access regulations. They will collaborate with the Category Managers to create and maintain planograms for all brands. They will be a resource and partner for annual category resets in the field including the reset schedule and all communication to the relevant field and operation teams.

Job Responsibilities:

Produce planograms and visual merchandising guidance material on a category-by-category basis, working closely with internal customers.

Produce all merchandising material in line with the merchandising activity calendar including annual resets, ensuring that the schedule is managed and maintained.

Analysing retail site assets and creating floor plans to optimize product placement within the site while also monitoring competitor activity, retail design, and innovation trends.

Maintaining business relationships with vendors, franchisee operations and consolidators.

Collaborating with merchandising and marketing teams to align layouts and planograms with business goals and objectives by incorporating all business and on-site insights into planning.

Enhancing visual appeal through data and industry trends by implementing space management strategies for improved traffic flow.

Experience & Qualifications:

Proficiency in using store planning software and design tools (e.g., Spaceman, Blue Yonder)

Collaboration and interpersonal skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams

Familiarity with health, safety and accessibility regulations related to retail spaces

Strong understanding of retail merchandising principles, spatial planning, and visual merchandising

Analytical approach with the ability to interpret sales data and make informed decisions

Attention to detail and a creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously

Knowledge of construction processes, retail fixtures and supply chain

Knowledge of Microsoft software, preferable Access and Excel

Knowledge of AutoCad, BlueBeam, and Adobe PDF Editing

Knowledge of PDI and SAP Retail

You will work with:

Category Managers - collaboration on assortment and on shelf availability and sales optimization

Vendors - provide planogram and floorplan information regarding upcoming changes

Marketing - spatial planning related to pricing and promotional signage based on current merchandising fixture and placement

Procurement - overall fixture availability and vendor relationship management

Design & Construction - retail site design and structural layout as well as regulatory requirements to consider

Retail Operations - Store opening and planogram reset support to troubleshoot and modify based on live feedback in store

Franchisee Partners-Manage the relationship between Franchisee owners, fixture consolidator and other vendors.

Reset Vendors - Manage the relationship between reset companies and sites. Verify reset schedules and project scope are correct and followed. Provide solutions to issues that arise from resets.



