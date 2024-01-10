Spain CRM Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Grade ISupports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

Role synopsis

In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty and CRM expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, including CRM strategy development, budget management, customer analytics and performance management, technology and platform management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment.

Key Accountabilities

Coordinates and updates Loyalty/CRM and contact plans, supports CRM Lead in annual CRM planning

Performs individual CRM campaigns planning and execution for all engagement platforms, functions, products and customer segments in line with the pre-defined CRM strategy and annual Loyalty/Marketing plan

Coordinates and participates in offer selection and targeting approach in alignment with Customer Analytics and CRM Advisors

Provides inputs for campaigns and Loyalty activities business cases

Executes campaigns and coordinates the involved stakeholders

Briefs, coordinates and provides inputs for performance evaluation of the executed campaigns, CRM activities and customer base

Participates in insights and reporting delivery and coordinates its delivery from other teams or external partners and suppliers

Participates in CRM partners and suppliers management and coordinates delivery (e.g. ryd, creative agencies, PAYBACK, etc.)

Participates in initiatives and projects execution within the CRM and Loyalty expertise area

Participates in internal and external stakeholders engagement, communication and alignment including: local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations, OPEX, etc.

Provides daily/BAU/demand support to Loyalty & CRM team

Essential Education

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

Essential Experience and job requirements

3+ years in a marketing role

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in implementing marketing programs and campaigns

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

English and Spanish: verbal & writing skills

Desirable Criteria

Deep understanding of M&C Europe markets

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience e.g., M&S, Rewe, Uber, Deliveroo, PAYBACK, ryd

Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Experienced at Performance Monitoring and Expert at Loyalty Management.

Proven track record in defining Integrated Marketing/Loyalty Communications Plans

Convenience and food marketing



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.