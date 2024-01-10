Spain CRM Advisor

Job summary
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Marketing Group
Job Summary:
Grade I
Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.
Job Description:
Role synopsis
In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty and CRM expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, including CRM strategy development, budget management, customer analytics and performance management, technology and platform management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment.
Key Accountabilities
- Coordinates and updates Loyalty/CRM and contact plans, supports CRM Lead in annual CRM planning
- Performs individual CRM campaigns planning and execution for all engagement platforms, functions, products and customer segments in line with the pre-defined CRM strategy and annual Loyalty/Marketing plan
- Coordinates and participates in offer selection and targeting approach in alignment with Customer Analytics and CRM Advisors
- Provides inputs for campaigns and Loyalty activities business cases
- Executes campaigns and coordinates the involved stakeholders
- Briefs, coordinates and provides inputs for performance evaluation of the executed campaigns, CRM activities and customer base
- Participates in insights and reporting delivery and coordinates its delivery from other teams or external partners and suppliers
- Participates in CRM partners and suppliers management and coordinates delivery (e.g. ryd, creative agencies, PAYBACK, etc.)
- Participates in initiatives and projects execution within the CRM and Loyalty expertise area
- Participates in internal and external stakeholders engagement, communication and alignment including: local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations, OPEX, etc.
- Provides daily/BAU/demand support to Loyalty & CRM team
Essential Education
- Degree or equivalent level qualification
- Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing
Essential Experience and job requirements
- 3+ years in a marketing role
- Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.
- Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up
- Experience in implementing marketing programs and campaigns
- Ideally European experience in Retail environment
- Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country
- Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)
- Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management
- English and Spanish: verbal & writing skills
Desirable Criteria
- Deep understanding of M&C Europe markets
- Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners
- Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience e.g., M&S, Rewe, Uber, Deliveroo, PAYBACK, ryd
- Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights
- Experienced at Performance Monitoring and Expert at Loyalty Management.
- Proven track record in defining Integrated Marketing/Loyalty Communications Plans
- Convenience and food marketing
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.