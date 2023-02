Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Power Contracts Operator to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.



The European Power (EP) business has a stated aim of building a well-balanced, tradable portfolio in power (6,000+ MW) across our targeted markets by 2025. The business strategy is underpinned and in support of bp’s ‘reinvent energy’ stated ambitions and aims. Today, the business transports, trades and monetizes its growing positions in line with its virtual utility strategy while looking to sustainably generate >$300m annually.



The Spanish Power Contracts Operator role within the EP Operations team is a key position as the bench looks to continue to build out its power business within bp’s Trading & Shipping group. The London based role will report to the Contracts Manager and is accountable for managing both pre-COD and post-COD contractual details of the growing portfolio in Spain. Expectation is for this individual to provide a focused and project-oriented approach to the contractual exposures ensuring all contractual, regulatory and internal policy obligations are delivered as intended. This post will equally act as a key interface with internal and external stakeholders, enabling business across the deal lifecycle, ensuring internal process run smoothly, supporting origination activity and operationalization of the contracts by the Trading team.

You will be empowered to...

Develop deep level knowledge of our growing and sophisticated commercial agreements (PPA’s), with responsibility for pre-commercial contractual obligations, risk mitigation & operational setup ensuring a high-quality handover to Operations and Origination.

Onboard contracts into bp’s risk management / straight through process, focusing on automation of activity to enable future growth/scale.

Monitor project delivery of assets and underlying PPA contracts, developing KPI’s monitoring progress through all project gates and lifecycle of PPA deal.

Ensure Origination, Trading and Operational teams understand contractual obligations and flexibility in order to optimise accordingly.

Communicate internally all issues & concerns with various groups, including senior management, traders, originators, IT developers, ethics & compliance, legal, commodity risk, operational excellence to protect interests.

Communicate externally with customers, asset operators, electricity grid operators, Balance Responsible Parties, carbon registries, other shippers, IT vendors, project developers, service providers.

Coordinate and facilitate an Asset Portfolio Review Committee with select Origination, Trading, Operations and Finance personnel to outline contractual status, red flags, contingencies and risks.

Over time build knowledge to work fluidly across the full gas/power/carbon value chain, developing capabilities to identify & handle risk, enable business growth and generate value.

Assist in model development with Portfolio Trading team around contract exposures lending to well-informed risk of infrastructure build out and leading contract optionality resulting from growing flex gen and renewable portfolio.

Maintaining high ethical standards and complying with all market rules and regulations.

Promote and support our “Speak Up” culture unconditionally.

Your skills and experience: